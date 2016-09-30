You are here: Home » National

Hannan Shah laid to rest in Gazipur

September 30, 2016 6:12 pm·0 commentsViews: 2
New Age Online
ASM Hannan Shah

ASM Hannan Shah

Bangladesh Nationalist Party standing committee member ASM Hannan Shah was laid to rest at his native village Ghagutia in Kapasia of Gazipur on Friday.
Hannan Shah was buried at his family graveyard around 5:00pm after three namaz-e-janazas in his home district, reports United News of Bangladesh.
BNP leaders and activists, family members and relatives attend the namaz-e-janazas held at Bhawal Rajbari ground, Kapasia Pilot School ground and Ghaghutia village.
Earlier, four janazas for Hannan Shah were held in the capital on Thursday.
BNP leaders, including Fazlul Haq Milon and Nazrul Islam, Gazipur city Awami League general secretary Shah Alam attended the namaz-e-janaza held at Bhawal Rajbari ground.
The BNP leader’s first namaz-e-janaza was held at a mosque in Singapore on Tuesday.
Hannan Shah, a military officer-turned politician, died at Raffles Heart Centre in Singapore ON Tuesday at the age of 77.
His body was brought to home on Wednesday evening by a flight of Bangladesh Airlines and later it was kept at the CMH mortuary.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. BNP has no habit of complaining to foreigners: Fakhrul The acting Bangladesh Nationalist Party secretary general, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, on Saturday refuted prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s allegation that...
  2. Unity against extremism urged in CPB conferences Central leaders of Communist Party of Bangladesh called on the people to be united to wage movements against the extremist...
  3. Stamping, stuffing in absence of BNP agents Local ruling party men and leaders of its associate bodies at most of the polling centres of Munshiganj municipality were...
  4. RUET BCL man picked up allegedly by ‘RAB’ A leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology unit was allegedly picked up by some men...
  5. Maximum security to SSC examinees, says IGP The Inspector General of Police, A K M Shahidul Hoque, said on Saturday that police will adopt maximum security measures...
  6. Time up to think to outlaw BNP, says Imam The prime minister’s political adviser, HT Imam, on Tuesday said time has come to think about whether the Bangladesh Nationalist...
  7. PM shurgs off BNP’s threat of movement The prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, on Friday shrugged off threats of movement issued by Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Khaleda Zia...
  8. Vandalism: Fakhrul’s charge hearing on Jan 25 A metropolitan sessions’ judge court in Dhaka on Wednesday set January 25, for the hearing in the charge framing against...
  9. Leaders blame each other Central leaders of ruling Awami League are blaming each other for the failure to mobilise attendance at the discussions and...
  10. Zia charitable trust graft case: SC grants Khaleda’s plea to quiz investigator again The Appellate Division on Thursday granted Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Khaleda Zia’s appeal seeking to recall the investigator of the...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement