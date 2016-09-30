Hannan Shah laid to rest in Gazipur

Bangladesh Nationalist Party standing committee member ASM Hannan Shah was laid to rest at his native village Ghagutia in Kapasia of Gazipur on Friday.

Hannan Shah was buried at his family graveyard around 5:00pm after three namaz-e-janazas in his home district, reports United News of Bangladesh.

BNP leaders and activists, family members and relatives attend the namaz-e-janazas held at Bhawal Rajbari ground, Kapasia Pilot School ground and Ghaghutia village.

Earlier, four janazas for Hannan Shah were held in the capital on Thursday.

BNP leaders, including Fazlul Haq Milon and Nazrul Islam, Gazipur city Awami League general secretary Shah Alam attended the namaz-e-janaza held at Bhawal Rajbari ground.

The BNP leader’s first namaz-e-janaza was held at a mosque in Singapore on Tuesday.

Hannan Shah, a military officer-turned politician, died at Raffles Heart Centre in Singapore ON Tuesday at the age of 77.

His body was brought to home on Wednesday evening by a flight of Bangladesh Airlines and later it was kept at the CMH mortuary.