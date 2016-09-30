Businessman found dead in Barisal

Throat-slit body of a businessman was recovered from village Krishnakathi of Vorpasha in Barisal on Friday.

The deceased is identified as Shamim Khan, 31, a cosmetics shop owner and son of Hamid Khan of the village.

Locals said Shamim went missing since Thursday night after closing his shop at Krishnakathi Bazaar.

Sub-inspector Harunur Rashid of Bakerganj police station said they recovered the body this morning near Talukdar fish farm at the village after being informed by the locals.

The body was sent to the Barisal Sher-E-Bangla Medical College and Hospital morgue for autopsy, he said.