You are here: Home » National

Businessman found dead in Barisal

September 30, 2016 5:54 pm·0 commentsViews:
New Age Online

Barisal mapThroat-slit body of a businessman was recovered from village Krishnakathi of Vorpasha in Barisal on Friday.
The deceased is identified as Shamim Khan, 31, a cosmetics shop owner and son of Hamid Khan of the village.
Locals said Shamim went missing since Thursday night after closing his shop at Krishnakathi Bazaar.
Sub-inspector Harunur Rashid of Bakerganj police station said they recovered the body this morning near Talukdar fish farm at the village after being informed by the locals.
The body was sent to the Barisal Sher-E-Bangla Medical College and Hospital morgue for autopsy, he said.

 

 

 

 

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

No related posts.

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement