37th BCS preliminary exam held

The preliminary test of the 37th Bangladesh Civil Service examinations under the Public Service Commission was held on Friday.

The two-hour long test was held simultaneously in Dhaka, Chittagong, Rajshahi, Barisal, Khulna, Sylhet and Rangpur centres from 9:30am to 11:30am this morning, the PSC sources said, reports Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.

A total of 2,43,476 examinees appeared at the examination.