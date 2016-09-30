37th BCS preliminary exam held

The preliminary test of the 37th Bangladesh Civil Service examinations under the Public Service Commission was held on Friday.
The two-hour long test was held simultaneously in Dhaka, Chittagong, Rajshahi, Barisal, Khulna, Sylhet and Rangpur centres from 9:30am to 11:30am this morning, the PSC sources said, reports Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.
A total of 2,43,476 examinees appeared at the examination.
