37th BCS preliminary exam held

September 30, 2016 4:52 pm·0 commentsViews: 3
New Age Online

bcsThe preliminary test of the 37th Bangladesh Civil Service examinations under the Public Service Commission was held on Friday.
The two-hour long test was held simultaneously in Dhaka, Chittagong, Rajshahi, Barisal, Khulna, Sylhet and Rangpur centres from 9:30am to 11:30am this morning, the PSC sources said, reports Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.
A total of 2,43,476 examinees appeared at the examination.

