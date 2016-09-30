338 killed in eastern Aleppo in past few weeks, WHO says

The fighting in Syria’s besieged enclave of eastern Aleppo has killed 338 people in the past few weeks, including 106 children, while 846 have been injured, including 261 children, a senior World Health Organisation official said on Friday.

‘We are asking for four things: stop the killing, stop attacks on health care, let the sick and wounded out and let the aid in,’ WHO’s head of emergency risk management and humanitarian response told a UN briefing in Geneva.