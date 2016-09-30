You are here: Home » International

338 killed in eastern Aleppo in past few weeks, WHO says

September 30, 2016 4:09 pm·0 commentsViews: 3
Reuters . Geneva / New Age Online

who-logoThe fighting in Syria’s besieged enclave of eastern Aleppo has killed 338 people in the past few weeks, including 106 children, while 846 have been injured, including 261 children, a senior World Health Organisation official said on Friday.
‘We are asking for four things: stop the killing, stop attacks on health care, let the sick and wounded out and let the aid in,’ WHO’s head of emergency risk management and humanitarian response told a UN briefing in Geneva.

