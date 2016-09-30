Police, BCL men interrupt rally against Rampal plant

Several hundred activists and leaders of Bangladesh Chhatra League, the student wing of ruling Awami League, and police have interrupted a bicycle rally held on Friday protesting the government move of setting up a power plant at Rampal, Bagerhat near the Sunderbans.

The rally was organised under the banner of ‘Save Sunderbans’ and its participants were scheduled to parade the streets in the capital from Central Shaheed Minar around 10:00 in the morning.

Anu Muhammad, the member secretary of the National Committee to Protect Oil, Gas, Mineral Recourses, Power and Ports, expressed his solidarity with the cyclists and joined the rally at Shaheed Minar.

Witnesses said hundreds of BCL men, led by its Dhaka University unit president Abid Al Hasan and general secretary Motaher Hossain Prince, cordoned off the Shaheed Minar area so that the protesters of Rampal power plant could not make the rally successful.

Several incidents of scuffle between the BCL men and the protesters were also reported prior to the rally.

At noon, the cyclists moved forward defying the cordon and reached in front of National Press Club.

On their way to the Press Club, police used water canon at Doyel Chattar area to disperse the protesters.

The protesters later hold a brief rally in front of the Press Club, where Anu Muhammad condemned the attacks carried out by Chhatra League and police.

At least 10 protesters received minor injuries in the attacks and took primary treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital and Dhaka University medical centre.