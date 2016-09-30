You are here: Home » International Europe & Americas

Van Gogh paintings stolen 14 years ago recovered from Italian mafia

September 30, 2016 4:03 pm·0 commentsViews:
Reuters . Amsterdam / New Age Online

Italian police have recovered two paintings by the Dutch artist Vincent Van Gogh that were stolen in Amsterdam 14 years ago, as part of an operation against the Camorra mafia group that operates around Naples.
The Van Gogh museum in Amsterdam said the paintings had been removed from their frames but appear to have suffered only slight damage. It was not immediately clear when they would be returned to the museum, which is the largest repository of Van Gogh’s work.
The paintings, ‘Congregation Leaving the Reformed Church in Nuenen’ (1884/5) and ‘View of the Sea at Scheveningen’ (1882), are both from relatively early in Van Gogh’s short, tempestuous career.
Italian financial police seized ‘assets worth tens of millions of euros from a Camorra group involved in international cocaine trafficking’, according to a statement. They said the assets included the paintings, which were ‘priceless’.
‘They’re safe,’ said Van Gogh museum director Axel Rueger said in a statement. ‘I no longer dared to hope that I could ever say that, after so many years.’
Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi informed his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte about the police operation before the funeral in Jerusalem of former Israeli leader Shimon Peres, a source in Renzi’s office said.
In the 2002 heist, thieves used a ladder to climb onto the museum’s roof and break into the building, escaping by sliding down a rope.
Two men were later caught and convicted of the theft thanks in part to DNA evidence linking them to the scene. They were sentenced to 4 years and 4 years six months, respectively, but the paintings were not recovered.
The Scheveningen painting is one of only two sea scenes Van Gogh painted in the Netherlands, and ‘an important example of Van Gogh’s earliest painting style, in which he already appeared rather unique’, the museum said.
The museum said a patch of paint in the lower left corner had been chipped off.
The painting of the Nuenen congregation where Van Gogh’s father worked as minister was made for his mother and finished after his father’s death in 1885. It appears undamaged but further investigation is needed to determine both paintings’ exact condition and restoration needs, the museum said.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. Coulson jailed for Murdoch tabloid hacking British prime minister David Cameron’s former media chief Andy Coulson was jailed for 18 months on Friday for being complicit...
  2. Powerful quake hits Chile A powerful 8.3-magnitude earthquake struck off Chile Wednesday, killing eight people, forcing the evacuation of a million and sparking warnings...
  3. US NSA warns of cyber-attack by nation states The deputy director of the US National Security Agency, Richard Ledgett, has warned of the increasing danger of destructive cyber...
  4. More Volkswagen cars found cheating emissions tests Volkswagen cars with bigger diesel engines also contained devices designed to cheat in emissions tests, according to US regulators. Porsche,...
  5. Curfew ordered in Turkey’s Kurdish southeast as clashes kill one Security forces backed by helicopters imposed a curfew in parts of a southeastern Turkish town on Tuesday and one man...
  6. Hollande says Paris attacks ‘an act of war’ by IS French president Francois Hollande said on Saturday the attacks in Paris that killed 127 people were ‘an act of war’...
  7. World mourns, condemns attacks in Paris Mourners across the globe reacted to the attacks in Paris with tears, shows of solidarity and condemnations of those who...
  8. UN backs ‘all necessary measures’ against IS The UN Security Council has unanimously adopted a resolution to ‘redouble’ action against Islamic State, following last week's deadly attacks...
  9. Germany rules out cooperation with Assad Germany’s defence minister ruled out on Tuesday any cooperation between German forces due to take part in the military campaign...
  10. Deadly anti-autonomy protest outside Ukraine parliament One national guard member has been killed and over 100 injured in violent protests outside Ukraine’s parliament. Clashes between nationalists...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement