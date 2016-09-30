You are here: Home » National

Woman, daughter killed by lightning strike in Rangpur

September 30, 2016 11:40 am·0 commentsViews:
New Age Online

Rangpur mapAn indigenous woman and her daughter were killed by a lightning strike at Kadirabad of Pirganj in Rangpur early Friday.
The deceased were identified as Lakshmina Murmu,55, and her daughter Selina Murmu,20, of the area, reports United News of Bangladesh.
Officer-in-charge of Pirganj police station Rezaul Karim said a streak of thunderbolt struck the duo while they were sleeping at their house in the dead of night, leaving them dead on the spot.

