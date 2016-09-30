Police, BGB men killed in road accidents

Two members of police and Border Guard Bangladesh forces were killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in Dhaka and Kushtia on Friday.

In Dhaka, a BGB naik, Abu Taher, was killed as a vehicle of Dhaka City Corporation ran over him while he was crossing the road at Shyamoli around 9:30am, police said.

In Kushtia, a police constable was killed while two others injured as a truck ran over them on Khulna-Dhaka highway in sadar upazila early Friday.

The victim was identified as Arifur Rahman, 25, son of Zillur Rahman, of Naogaon. A member of range reserve force, Arifur was attached to Islamic University police station in Kushtia.

The injured — naik Amirul and constable Tushar of the police station — were admitted to Kushtia General Hospital.

A truck ran over the trio at Lakshmipur around 4:45am when they were waiting on the highway to return to the police station after duty, said Kushtia police control room.

They were rushed to the hospital where physicians declared Arifur dead around 5:20am.

(Updated)