You are here: Home » National

Police, BGB men killed in road accidents

September 30, 2016 10:30 am·0 commentsViews: 14
New Age Online

Kushtia mapTwo members of police and Border Guard Bangladesh forces were killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in Dhaka and Kushtia on Friday.
In Dhaka, a BGB naik, Abu Taher, was killed as a vehicle of Dhaka City Corporation ran over him while he was crossing the road at Shyamoli around 9:30am, police said.
In Kushtia, a police constable was killed while two others injured as a truck ran over them on Khulna-Dhaka highway in sadar upazila early Friday.
The victim was identified as Arifur Rahman, 25, son of Zillur Rahman, of Naogaon. A member of range reserve force, Arifur was attached to Islamic University police station in Kushtia.
The injured — naik Amirul and constable Tushar of the police station — were admitted to Kushtia General Hospital.
A truck ran over the trio at Lakshmipur around 4:45am when they were waiting on the highway to return to the police station after duty, said Kushtia police control room.
They were rushed to the hospital where physicians declared Arifur dead around 5:20am.

(Updated)

 

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

No related posts.

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement