1,000 bottles of Phensedyl seized from ambulance, three arrested

Members of Criminal Investigation Department of police have arrested three people, including a woman, while they were allegedly carrying 1,000 bottles of Phensedyl syrup by an ambulance.

CID personnel seized the bottles of Phensedyl, a contraband cough syrup, from an ambulance — heading Dhaka from Comilla — at Jatrabari toll plaza in the city early Friday, said Ehsanul Haq Chowdhury, senior assistant superintendent of police at CID.

The arrestees were identified as Mamun Akter, 24, Badsha Mia, 22, and Rebeka Sultana, 22.

In the ambulance, Rebeka was pretending to be a delivery patient, Ehsanul Haq added.