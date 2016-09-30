England arrive today sans pace duo

England cricket team arrives here today amid unprecedented security for a one-month long tour that comprises a two-Test and three-match one-day international series but without their key pacers James Anderson and Mark Wood for injury.

The tour is pivotal for the future of Bangladesh cricket, which were shadowed under the doubt after an extremist attack at Gulshan that killed 22 people including 18 foreigners on July 1.

Chief executive of Bangladesh Cricket Board Nizamuddin Chowdhury ensured on Thursday that they are going to arrange optimum securities for all concerned parties related with the series.

‘We will take steps not only for the teams but we have also been given assurances by the police department that they will take special care for the supporters and the foreign media as well,’ said Nizamuddin.

Bangladesh police also pledged to provide top-level security to the team, saying there was no reason to doubt their ability to do so.

‘We are committed to provide the highest security to the visitors and we are capable of doing so,’ deputy commissioner of Mirpur police, Masud Ahmed told to New Age.

He also told that during the movement of the visitors all sorts of vehicles and shops will be closed and they will make a prior announcement for that.

‘There will be no kind of shops, or house open during their movement from kochukhet[ a place in between their hotel and venue] to the venues,’ he said.

‘We have asked the residents to close their roadside windows and doors during the time. We will announce about their arrival through mike’.

Anderson, England’s all-time leading Test wicket-taker, who has not played since the fourth Test loss to Pakistan in August because of a shoulder injury, was ruled out of the series along with fellow paceman Mark Wood.

Wood, 26, has been having treatment for an ankle injury.

Jake Ball, named in the ODI squad for Bangladesh but not the Test party, may get the nod to stay on for the second half of the tour, reports Agence France-Presse.

Paceman Steven Finn has been added to the ODI squad and England’s selectors will consider a further replacement for the Test squad at a later date.

England Test captain Alistair Cook will lead the English side but their regular ODI skipper Eoin Morgan decided not to travel on security grounds and opener Alex Hale also joined the Scotsman.

Jos Butler will lead the visitors in the ODI series.