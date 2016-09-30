Arrest warrant issued for Tarique in sedition case

A Dhaka court on Thursday issued arrest warrants for Bangladesh Nationalist Party senior vice-chairman Tarique Rahman and a former chief correspondent of ETV, Mahathir Farooki Parash, in a sedition case.

Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Sarafuzzaman Ansari passed the order after accepting charges against Tarique and three others.

Earlier on September 6, Tejgaon police had pressed charges against BNP senior vice-chairman Tarique Rahman, Ekushey television former chairman Abdus Salam and two others in that treason case.

The two other accused are erstwhile ETV chief reporter, Mahathir Farooki Parash, and the television’s former editor, Kanak Sarwar.

Inspector Emdadul Haque of detective branch of police submitted the charge sheet to the court of metropolitan magistrate, Asaduzzaman Noor.

Thursday was scheduled for the court to decide over the charge sheet, either accepting it or not accepting it.

According to the case details, Tarique Rahman in a television programme in London had said that Sheikh Mujibur Rahman could not be a friend of Bangladesh (Bangabandhu). ‘Because, he came to Bangladesh with a Pakistani passport after independence. Therefore, he was a friend of Pakistan (Pak-Bandhu),’ he had allegedly said.

The programme was broadcast live by ETV, in Bangladesh on January 5, last year.

Bangladesh’s detective branch of police arrested Ekushey television chairman Abdus Salam at his office on the same day.

Later, he were shown arrest in a pornography case with cantonment police and sent to jail, the next day.

However, police filed the sedition case against Tarique Rahman and other accused on January 8.

Sub-inspector Borhan Uddin of Tejgaon police wrote in the case that Tarique’s speech and its telecast was tantamount to a threat to the sovereignty of Bangladesh.

Four arrest warrants were earlier issued for Tarique, who is now living in London, in four cases, including, the August 21 grenade attack case.