Woman’s body found in Ctg hotel room

Police recovered a hanging body of a young woman from a residential hotel at Chawkbazar in Chittagong on Wednesday night.

The woman was identified as Shilpi Akter, 29, wife of Mohammad Manik, of Nimnagar area of Dinajpur district.

Police detained Shafikul Islam, son of Kabir Ahmed, of Middle Madarssha area of Hathazari upazila of Chittagong, in this connection.

Mir Mohammad Nurul Huda, officer-in-charge of Chawkbazar police said Shilpi came to Chittagong to meet Shafikul. She rented room no 208 of Four Star hotel.

As the woman could not be traced for a long time, the hotel authorities informed police and police recovered the hanging body form the hotel room around 8:30pm.