You are here: Home » International

I will show Nawaz how to respond Modi: Imran

September 29, 2016 9:57 pm·0 commentsViews: 5
New Age Online
imran-khan1

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chairperson Imran Khan–Reuters photo

Following Indian attack on the line of control that killed two Pakistani soldiers, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chairperson Imran Khan on Thursday told reporters he will respond to Indian prime minister Narendra Modi during his Raiwind march.
‘Initially I had to give a message to Nawaz Sharif, but tomorrow I will send a message to Modi too,’ the cricketer-turned-politician said, adding that the march will go ahead as scheduled, despite the LoC incident, reports Pakistani news portal DAWN.
‘People from all over Pakistan should participate in the march to display unity,’ PTI chief said.
‘I will show Nawaz Sharif how to respond to Modi.’
Hitting out at what he said was prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s ‘inability to govern’, Imran said: ‘Gen Raheel is representing the nation.’
‘Whenever we talk about taking to the streets, the government starts to warn us about possible terror attacks,’ the 63-year-old said.
‘We will go to Raiwind today as well.’
‘Raiwind not anyone’s father’s property’
Earlier in the month, Khan announced that the party’s Raiwind march would take place on September 30.
‘Raiwind is not anyone’s father’s property,’ he said, addressing a party convention in the capital.
Opposition leader in NA Syed Khursheed Shah had earlier said, ‘We will never support the idea of staging a demonstration outside the residence of any opponent.’
The PTI, in a last-ditch attempt to get opposition members on board, rejected the idea that the protest will take place outside the prime minister’s Jati Umrah residence.
Pakistan Peoples Party and PTI appeared to be on the same page regarding the Panama leaks and had expressed their intention to take to the streets several times.
The protest in Raiwind will be the biggest in history of Pakistan, Imran claimed.
The PTI chief warned of a violent clash if anyone tried to create hurdles in the protest.
‘Nawaz and Shahbaz, both will be responsible in case of any mishap,’ Imran maintained.

 

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. BJP slams Congress for attacking Smriti Irani Slamming Congress for taking a swipe at HRD minister Smriti Irani’s educational qualification, BJP on Wednesday said Congress leaders should...
  2. Mamata takes oath as Bengal CM for second time Mamata Banerjee was on Friday sworn in as the chief minister of West Bengal in India for the second consecutive...
  3. India to get Japan’s bullet train, deepens defence, nuclear ties Japan will provide $12 billion of soft funding to build India’s first bullet train, the two countries announced during a...
  4. 37 homes collapse, dozens injured in Japan quake Helicopter surveys on Sunday showed more extensive damage than earlier thought from an overnight earthquake in the mountainous central Japan...
  5. Pak suicide blast kills 45 A suicide bomber killed at least 45 people Sunday at the main Pakistan-India border crossing, the blast tearing through crowds...
  6. Karzai slams US, Pakistan in farewell speech Outgoing Afghan president Hamid Karzai on Tuesday blamed the United States for his country’s long war, a final swipe at...
  7. 25 Indian students killed as train rams bus At least 25 students died and several others suffered severe injuries when a school bus was hit by a commuter...
  8. Indian nurses greeted after release from Iraq A group of 46 nurses caught up in fighting in Iraq arrived home in India on Saturday after briefly being...
  9. Indian ‘Peace Force’ launches Facebook clean-up mission Thousands of Indians have signed up to an online campaign aiming to clean Facebook of content they consider offensive, raising...
  10. India issues red alert on cyber threats from China The Indian defence establishment has sounded a fresh red alert over the need to ensure cyber security of classified information...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement