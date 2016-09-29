College student killed in Barisal accident

A student succumbed to his injuries at Barisal Sher-E-Bangla Medical College and Hospital on Thursday afternoon after a truck hit him in band road area of Barisal city.

The victim was identified as Lokman Hossain, 18, son of Abdul Jalil of Dapdapia at Nalcity in Jhalakathi and second year student of Government Barisal College.

Abul Kalam, ward coordinator of the SBMCH, quoting family members of the victim said a truck hit Lokman on the band road when he was returning to his hometown by a motorcycle. Locals rushed him to the SBMCH in critical condition.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital at about 3:00pm, said hospital sources.

The Barisal Kotwali police station sub-inspector, Abdul Kuddus, said the body was sent to the SBMCH morgue for autopsy.

They arrested the driver of the truck with the help of local people, he said.