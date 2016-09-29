Tamim Chy’s close aid on six-day remand

A Dhaka court on Thursday placed Salah Uddin Kamran, a close associate of Gulshan terror attack mastermind Tamim Chowdhury, on a six-day remand in connection with Kalyanpur terror attack case.

Dhaka Metropolitan magistrate Mahmudul Hasan passed the order after Jahangir Alam, an inspector of the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, and also the investigation officer of the case, produced him before the court seeking a 10-day remand for interrogation.

Earlier on Wednesday night, police arrested Salah Uddin from Tongi station road on the outskirts of the capital city.

Later he was shown arrested in a case filed in connection with Kalyanpur raid.

The operation called ‘Storm 26’ was carried out in a six-storey building, locally known as Jahaz Bari, in Kalyanpur area in the capital on July 26.