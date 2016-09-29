You are here: Home » International

15 pulled out from China landslide, 26 still missing

Reuters. Beijing / New Age Online

China mapRescuers have pulled 15 people alive from a landslide that slammed into a village in China’s eastern Zhejiang province after a typhoon but 26 people are still missing, state media said on Thursday.
Heavy rains brought by the remnants of Typhoon Megi caused the landslide to crash into Sucun village on Wednesday.
The microblog of official provincial news portal Zhejiang Online showed pictures of survivors being carried out on the backs of rescuers, while others dug through rubble to locate survivors.
It gave no details of those still missing other than to say one was an official who had been in the village to organise evacuations.
A mass of debris rolled down a lush mountain towards the small village, according to images posted on Zhejiang Online.
Mountainous Zhejiang, along with its neighbouring provinces, are frequently hit by typhoons at this time of year and are also highly susceptible to landslides.
Megi had already killed four people and injured more than 523 in Taiwan since it had roared in from the Pacific Ocean.

 

