Dhaka’s rail link with Sylhet resumes after 10 hrs

Dhaka’s rail communication with Sylhet was restored on Thursday afternoon after 10 hours of disruption following derailment of two coaches of a freight train in Radhapur area of Madhabpur in Habiganj.

Moazzul Haque, station master of the Sayestagang rail station, said two coaches of the train veered off the tracks near Shahazibazar station around 5:40am, halting train movements on Sylhet-Dhaka route, reports United News of Bangladesh.

Later, the train communication was restored around 3:40pm as a relief train from Akhaura went to the spot and removed the derailed coaches.