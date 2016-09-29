You are here: Home » International

Nepal urges ‘conducive environment’ for South Asian summit

September 29, 2016
Associated Press . Nepal / New Age Online

saarc-1Nepal is urging South Asian nations to create a ‘conducive environment’ so a regional summit can be held as scheduled in November in Pakistan’s capital.
Nepal, the current chair of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation, said four of the eight member nations have indicated they will not attend the November 9-10 summit in Islamabad.
Tensions between Pakistan and India have been high since a militant attack on an Indian army base in Kashmir killed 18 Indian soldiers. India announced on Tuesday that it would not participate in the summit.
Nepal said Thursday that it strongly urges the creation of a conducive environment so all members of the regional grouping can attend.
The grouping consists of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan.

