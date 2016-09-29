You are here: Home » National

AL not to invite Pakistan in 20th council session

September 29, 2016 5:12 pm·0 commentsViews: 7
New Age Online

AL flagRuling Awami League will not invite Pakistan in its 20th national conference scheduled to be held on October 22 and 23 in the capital.
The decision was taken during a meeting of a reception sub-committee of the council session at party president Sheikh Hasina’s office at Dhanmondi.
‘There is no question of inviting Pakistan in the council session of the party,’ Awami League presidium member and minister for health and family welfare Mohammad Nasim told reporters after the meeting.
Referring to some recent media reports that stated that Pakistan would be invited in the council session, he said Pakistan government had interfered in the internal affairs of Bangladesh by opposing the trials of the war criminals and took condemnation motion in parliament after the execution of the convicts.
‘We are inviting various political parties across the world and waiting for their responses. We will provide the names of the parties later’, Nasim said.
Chaired by the convener of the reception sub-committee, Nasim, members of the sub-committee, Sahara Khatun, Mahbubul-Alam Hanif, Faruq Khan, Shahariar Alam, Aminul Islam Amin and others attended the meeting.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. BSF breach int’l law, pick 4 DB men, hand them over, later The Indian Border Security Force breached international laws and entered into Bangladesh territory before picking up 4 Detective Branch men...
  2. Khaleda calls for national dialogue Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Khaleda Zia on Thursday called upon the government to create an atmosphere for a national dialogue...
  3. ZIA TRUST GRAFT CASES: Court to hold next hearing on Sept 17 The Dhaka Special Judge’s Court-3 on Thursday set September 17 for the next hearing in two grafts cases against Bangladesh...
  4. Mujib’s death anniv should be observed by all: Syed Ashraf Awami League general secretary Syed Ashraful Islam on Wednesday said he hoped the death anniversary of the country’s founding president...
  5. Cruelty to children won’t be spared: PM Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday said that the culprits behind the recent violence against children will not be spared...
  6. SC to hear govt appeals against MK Anwar, 2 others on July 27 The Appellate Division on Tuesday set July 27 for hearing the petitions filed by the government seeking stay on the...
  7. Khaleda to move HC against plaintiff’s deposition A special court in Dhaka on Monday rejected an application of Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Khaleda Zia seeking that the...
  8. Jatiya Party in disarray Jatiya Party is in disarray as it has lost popularity and has no politics of its own, party leaders said....
  9. Chhatra League activists assault female student at JU A group of leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League, student wing of ruling Awami League, assaulted a female student...
  10. Saira Mohsin elected unopposed in Moulvibazar 3 by polls Saira Mohsin, widow of late social welfare minister Syed Mohsin Ali, has been declared elected unopposed in the by elections...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement