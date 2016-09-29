AL not to invite Pakistan in 20th council session

Ruling Awami League will not invite Pakistan in its 20th national conference scheduled to be held on October 22 and 23 in the capital.

The decision was taken during a meeting of a reception sub-committee of the council session at party president Sheikh Hasina’s office at Dhanmondi.

‘There is no question of inviting Pakistan in the council session of the party,’ Awami League presidium member and minister for health and family welfare Mohammad Nasim told reporters after the meeting.

Referring to some recent media reports that stated that Pakistan would be invited in the council session, he said Pakistan government had interfered in the internal affairs of Bangladesh by opposing the trials of the war criminals and took condemnation motion in parliament after the execution of the convicts.

‘We are inviting various political parties across the world and waiting for their responses. We will provide the names of the parties later’, Nasim said.

Chaired by the convener of the reception sub-committee, Nasim, members of the sub-committee, Sahara Khatun, Mahbubul-Alam Hanif, Faruq Khan, Shahariar Alam, Aminul Islam Amin and others attended the meeting.