Jahangirnagar univ online admission process begins 4th Oct

The online admission process for the first year honours admission tests under 2016-17 academic sessions of Jahangirnagar University will start on October 4 and continue till October 31.

University deputy registrar (education-1) Mohammed Ali confirmed that the unit based test will start from November 19 and continue till November 27 in this year.

Though, the last year test of Arts and Humanities faculty (C unit) was on department based, but it this year it will be on unit base like other faculties with 100 marks.

Tk 550 was fixed for the registration for A, B, C, D and E unit while registration cost was fixed Tk 350 for institute of information and technology, faculty of law and justice and institute of business administration (F, G and H unit).

The detail information about admission test will be available on university website http://www.juniv.edu/.