AL to accord mass reception to Hasina tomorrow 

Sheikh Hasina

The Awami League-led alliance will accord a mass reception to prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday for receiving two prestigious international awards.
Hasina, also the president of the ruling AL, bagged the two awards while attending the 71st session of the United Nations general assembly in New York.
The UN awarded Bangladesh prime minister with the Planet 50-50 and agent of change awards for running the state affairs skillfully.
She also received the UN’s highest environment honour, styled champions of the earth in recognition of Bangladesh’s far-reaching initiatives to address climate change and ‘ICT sustainable development award’ in recognition of her contributions towards harnessing information communication and technologies with sustainable development last year too.
During the two-week long tour, Hasina highlighted her government’s success stories in the UN assembly and held a bilateral meeting with her Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau on the extradition of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s fugitive killer Noor Chowdhury.
As part of the plan, hundreds of leaders and activists of the AL-led alliance will accord the mass reception to prime minister Sheikh Hasina on her way to Ganabhaban from the Hazrat Shahjalal international airport.
Hasina is scheduled to reach the airport at 5:20pm.
The AL central leaders held series of meetings to make the reception programe a success.
The party directed the leaders and activists to stand on the roads stretching from the airport to Ganabhaban, the official residence of the premier by carrying banners inscribed with various slogans hailing the prime minister.
AL general secretary Syed Ashraful Islam in a statement directed the leaders and activists to attend the programme on due time.

 

