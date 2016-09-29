Two forest robbers held in Sunderbans

Members of Coast Guard of Mongla west zone in a drive arrested two alleged members of notorious robber gang ‘Jahangir Bahini’ from Charputhia in Sunderbans east zone at Mongla in Bagerhat on Thursday noon.

The arrestees are identified as Yusuf Ali Laden, 40, son of Majed Ali, of Ranshen village in Rampal upazila of the district, and Ashraf Hossain Raju, 35, son of Anwar Hossain, a resident of Shibpur village in Tala upazila of Satkhira, reports United News of Bangladesh.

Lieutenant M Fariduzzaman Khan, staff officer of Coast Guard of Mongla west zone, said being tipped off that the members of Jahangir Bahini were staying at Charputhia they launched the drive around 6:00am.

Sensing the presence of the law enforcers, gang members Laden and Raju started to run to flee the scene.

The coast guard members chased them off and arrested the duo.