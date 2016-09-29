You are here: Home » National

Arrest warrants for Tarique, ETV journalist in sedition case

September 29, 2016 3:50 pm·0 commentsViews: 10
New Age Online
A Dhaka court on Thursday ordered to issue arrest warrants for Bangladesh Nationalist Party senior vice-chairman Tarique Rahman, and Mahathir Farooki Parash, a former journalist of private television channel ETV, in a sedition case.
Metropolitan magistrate Sharafuzzaman Ansari passed the order after accepting charges against the duo and two others.
On September 6, Detective Branch of police inspector Emdadul Haque submitted the charge sheet against Tarique Rahman, Ekushey Television former chairman Abdus Salam, its chief reporter Mahathir Farooki Parash, and editor Kanak Sarwar with the court of metropolitan magistrate Asaduzzaman Noor.
On that day, the court set September 29 to decide over the charge sheet whether it would be accepted or not.
According to the case statement, on January 5, 2015, Tarique Rahman at a programme in London said Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh’s founding president, was not Bangabandhu (friend of Bangladesh) rather Pakbandhu (friend of Pakistan) as he came back to Bangladesh with Pakistani passport.
ETV had telecast the programme live in Bangladesh.
On January 5, 2015, the Detective Branch of police arrested Abdus Salam at his office. Later, he was shown arrest in a pornography case filed with Cantonment police station and sent to jail on January 6.
On January 8, 2015, Tejgaon police sub-inspector Borhan Uddin had filed the sedition case against Tarique and three others accusing the speech of Tarique and its telecast a threat to the sovereignty of the country.
Tarique, also the eldest son of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, was accused of 19 other cases.

