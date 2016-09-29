Juba League leader hacks Chhatra League activist to death in Bogra

A Juba League leader in Bogra stabbed an activist of Bangladesh Chhatra League to death prompting tension in the town and blockade of streets on Thursday afternoon.

The road in front of the Government Azizul Haque College remained blocked for an hour. The Agitated Chhatra League supporters also vandalized several hoardings at 2:00pm.

The protesters also paraded the town in procession.

The victim Ibrahim Hossain Sabuj was an activist of Bangladesh Chhtra League Azizul Huq College unit and student of Bangla department there.

Naimur Razzak Titash, Chhatra League president of district unit alleged that Nurul Islam Nuru, a leader of local Juba League, youth wing of ruling Awami League, hacked Sabuj as he protested an extortion attempt committed by Nurul.

Meanwhile, Bogra police station officer-in-charge Aslam Ali said that Sabuj and Nurul locked into dispute over rent of a rickshaw this afternoon.

At one point Nurul stabbed Sabuj leaving him severely injured around 2:00pm.

Later Sabuj was rushed to the Bogra Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College where on-duty doctor pronounced him dead.