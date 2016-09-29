Pro-govt civic forum questions credibility of UNESCO report on Rampal

Pragatishil Bangladesh, a newly founded civic forum, on Thursday claimed that UNESCO’s report on the controversial Rampal power plant was not credible and biased by the environmental activists.

At a press conference in the city, Kazi Bayzid Kabir, a chemical engineering teacher at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, said that the UNESCO team stayed a very short time which was not adequate to prepare a credible report.

The press conference supporting the government’s move to set up a 1,320MW coal-fired power plant, 14 km off the Sunderbans, is the first programme of the newly founded platform consisting of Awami League-backed professionals and businessmen.

Last month, UNESCO sent a report to the environment ministry expressing concern about the potential damage to the Sunderbans, one of the World Heritage Sites.

Hot water and chemicals to be discharged into water bodies from the proposed Rampal power plant would cause significant damage to aquatic life in the river and canal networks in the Sunderbans, the UNESCO report said, and asked for explanations about the government’s specific measures in this regard.

Reiterating the government’s stance, Pragatishil Bangladesh president Md Kabir Ahmed Bhuiyan said that the government had rightly selected the site at Rampal to set up imported coal-fired power plant as natural facilities would be favourable to handle and transport coal to the power plant.

Besides, he suggested studying the UNESCO report carefully to examine whether or not UNESCO had prepared the report independently.

There are technical solutions available to curb harmful emissions from Rampal power plant, said M Habibur Rahman, former pro-vice chancellor of BUET.

Dhaka University pro-vice chancellor Md Akhtaruzzaman, Realtor businessman and REHAB leader Liakat Ali Bhuiyan, realtor Rabiul Haque and businessman Nagibur Islam Dipu attended the press conference.

The UNESCO report raised concern about the impact of the power plant as it might affect aquatic resources, ecology, biodiversity and wildlife in and around the mangrove forest.

The UNESCO requested the government to examine and verify the issues. It prepared the report following the visit of its three-member team to Bangladesh in May.

The report called for conducting a specific assessment of probable impacts of the thermal power plant and the dredging of the River Passur on the Sunderbans.

The UNESCO expressed concern about the Sunderbans thrice in the last two years.

Bangladesh India Friendship Power Company Ltd, a 50-50 joint venture of Bangladesh Power Development Board and India’s National Thermal Power Corporation, is implementing the project.