Two killed as truck ploughs thru’ Nachol tea stall

Two people were killed and four others injured as a truck ploughed through a roadside tea stall at Kharibona Payekra Belpukur Bazar of Nachol in Chapainawabganj on Thursday morning.

The deceased were identified as Ohab, 44, son of the stall owner Antaj Ali, and Gazlu, 50, son of Tabjul Haque, both residents of the area, reports United News of Bangladesh.

Sub-inspector of Nachol police station Shahidul Islam said a truck ploughed through the roadside tea stall in the area as its driver lost control over the steering, leaving the duo, who were gossiping there, dead on the spot and four others injured.

Of the injured, Tobarak was rushed to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

Police arrested the truck driver and also seized his vehicle.