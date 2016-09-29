You are here: Home » National

President for new food grain varieties compatible with changed climate

September 29, 2016 12:20 pm·0 commentsViews:
New Age Online
President Abdul Hamid

President Abdul Hamid – file photo

The president, Abdul Hamid, on Thursday underscored the need for giving importance to developing new varieties of food grains compatible with the changing climate.
The challenge before the country’s agriculture now is to face with efficiency the challenges of climate change impact apart from fulfilling food demand for the huge population, observed the president.
‘We’ve to give importance to developing new varieties of food grains compatible with the changing climate. Side by side, we’ve to operate multifaceted agricultural development activities, including agriculture-friendly industries,’ he said.
The president said this while addressing the 5th National Convention and International Agricultural Conference 2016 of Krishibid Institution Bangladesh in Dhaka, reports United News of Bangladesh.
Farmers would have to be enriched as well as efficient with information and technological knowledge to accustom them with the changing environment, said the president adding, ‘I urge all concerned, including agronomists and agri-scientists, to take necessary steps in this regard.’
Terming the success Bangladesh has achieved in inventing technologies, crops and seeds in agriculture sector praiseworthy, he said, ‘Development and innovation is ongoing process. So you (agronomists and agri-scientists) have to continue with the innovation and research process.’
There is no alternative to diversification of agricultural production and marketing to maintain the success achieved in the sector, he went on saying.
‘We have to expedite the diversification process with a view to keeping pace with the globalisation process and have to apply modern technology and marketing system effectively,’ he added.
Fisheries and livestock minister Sayedul Hoque and Krishibid Institution secretary general Mobarak Ali spoke on the occasion with Krishibid Institution president AFM Bahauddin Nasim in the chair.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. 12 hurt in BCL infighting at KUET At least 12 students were injured in a clash between two factions of Bangladesh Chhatra League ruling party backed student...
  2. GAS TARIFF HIKE: Govt goes against national interest, creates artificial crisis of gas: speakers Slamming a government plan to raise gas prices to match with international price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas that will be...
  3. Pro-AL Blue Panel gets new body at JnU A 19-member executive committee of pro-Awami League teachers’ group known as ‘Blue Panel’ at Jagannath University was elected for a...
  4. 8 killed as 5th phase UP polls marred by violence At least eight people including a schoolboy were killed and dozens injured as voting in the fifth phase at 720...
  5. 5th phase UP polls today The fifth phase of the first-ever partisan election to union parishads is set to be held at 720 unions across...
  6. ‘Govt destroying railway’ Leaders of the Communist Party of Bangladesh and Socialist Party of Bangladesh on Saturday at a rally at Kamlapur Railway...
  7. Any attack on the press is also an attack on democracy : President President Abdul Hamid on Friday said that the government believed in press freedom but the freedom must have to be...
  8. JPPP ‘turns down’ Ershad’s decision Jatiya Party Parliamentary Party on Tuesday opposed its chairman HM Ershad’s decision of introducing a new post of party co-chairman...
  9. POST POLLS VIOLENCE : AL office torched in Bagerhat, 14 injured in Chuadanga Two days after the municipal elections, at least three incidents were reported as post polls violence on Friday from districts...
  10. PM’s birth anniversary observed without festivity Ruling Awami League and its front organisations on Wednesday celebrated the 69th birth anniversary of the party president and prime...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement