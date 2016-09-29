President for new food grain varieties compatible with changed climate

The president, Abdul Hamid, on Thursday underscored the need for giving importance to developing new varieties of food grains compatible with the changing climate.

The challenge before the country’s agriculture now is to face with efficiency the challenges of climate change impact apart from fulfilling food demand for the huge population, observed the president.

‘We’ve to give importance to developing new varieties of food grains compatible with the changing climate. Side by side, we’ve to operate multifaceted agricultural development activities, including agriculture-friendly industries,’ he said.

The president said this while addressing the 5th National Convention and International Agricultural Conference 2016 of Krishibid Institution Bangladesh in Dhaka, reports United News of Bangladesh.

Farmers would have to be enriched as well as efficient with information and technological knowledge to accustom them with the changing environment, said the president adding, ‘I urge all concerned, including agronomists and agri-scientists, to take necessary steps in this regard.’

Terming the success Bangladesh has achieved in inventing technologies, crops and seeds in agriculture sector praiseworthy, he said, ‘Development and innovation is ongoing process. So you (agronomists and agri-scientists) have to continue with the innovation and research process.’

There is no alternative to diversification of agricultural production and marketing to maintain the success achieved in the sector, he went on saying.

‘We have to expedite the diversification process with a view to keeping pace with the globalisation process and have to apply modern technology and marketing system effectively,’ he added.

Fisheries and livestock minister Sayedul Hoque and Krishibid Institution secretary general Mobarak Ali spoke on the occasion with Krishibid Institution president AFM Bahauddin Nasim in the chair.