Over 600 birds rescued at Ashulia

Forest department officials rescued over 600 birds of different species at Jirabo in Ashulia, on the outskirts of the capital, and arrested a man in this connection early Thursday.

A team of forest department led by Ashim Mallik, inspector of wildlife management and nature conservation division, with the help of local police seized a consignment of birds that came by a bus from north Bengal around 5:30am, said Ashit Ranjan Paul, conservator of forests.

The birds include 300 Munia, 230 Tota, 80 Tiya, and one Mayna.

They arrested one Lal Mia in connection with the consignment, Ashit Ranjan added.