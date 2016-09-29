Bangladesh include spinner Mosharraf for 3rd ODI

Bangladesh included left-arm spinner Mosharraf Hossain for the third one-day international against Afghanistan, chief selector Minhajul Abedin told New Age on Thursday.

The three-match series is currently locked at 1-1 after Afghanistan won Wednesday’s second match by two wickets.

Afghanistan were also in a potential winnings position in opening match on Sunday before Bangladesh staged a dramatic comeback to eke out a seven-run win.

The third and final match will be held in Mirpur on October 1.

‘We have seen Afghanistan struggling against spin bowling in the first two matches. So we decided to include Mosharraf for the third match,’ said Minhajul.

Mosharraf, who was part of 20-member pool, played last of his three ODIs in 2008.

Paceman Rubel Hossain made the way for Mosharraf.

Rubel, who returned to side after long injury lay-off, conceded 62 runs in nine overs for one wicket in the first ODI and was given just three overs in the second ODI.