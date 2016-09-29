You are here: Home » National

One killed in Jessore ‘gunfight’

Jessore mapPolice claimed a suspected terrorist was killed in a gunfight between two gangs on Jessore-Jhenaidah highway at Mothurapur in Jessore early Thursday.
Identities of the deceased, aged around 40, could not be known immediately.
As terrorists of two groups engaged in gunfight in the area, a team of Kotwali police conducted a drive there around 2:45am, said Ilias Hossain, officer-in-charge of the police station.
The law enforcers fired blank shots to disperse the terrorists.
At one stage, they retreated from the scene and police found a bullet-wounded body lying on the spot, the OC added.

