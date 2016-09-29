You are here: Home » National

Hannan Shah’s 2nd, 3rd janazas held; burial Friday

September 29, 2016 12:44 pm·0 commentsViews: 6
New Age Online
hannah-shah-funeral-prayers

The third funeral prayers for Bangladesh Nationalist Party standing committee member ASM Hannan Shah, who died in Singapore on Tuesday, is held on the south plaza of Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban on Thursday. — New Age photo

The second and third funeral prayers for Bangladesh Nationalist Party standing committee member ASM Hannan Shah, who died in Singapore on Tuesday, were held in the city on Thursday.
His second namaz-e-janaza was held at Mohakhali DOHS Mosque around 10:00am where people from all walks of life, including politicians, attended, reports United News of Bangladesh.
Former president AQM Badruddoza Chowdhury, also the president of Bikalpa Dhara, Liberal Democratic Party chief Oli Ahmed, liberation war affairs minister AKM Mozammel Huq, former BNP leader Chowdhury Tanvir Ahmed Siddiqui, and Kalyan Party chairman Syed Mohammad Ibrahim, among others, joined the janaza.
His third Janaza was held at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad around 11:30am.
From the parliament complex, Hannan Shah’s body has been taken to BNP’s central office at Naya Paltan where his fourth janaza will be held after zuhr prayers.
The BNP leader’s first namaz-e-janaza was held at a mosque in Singapore at 8:30pm (Singapore time) on Tuesday.
Hannan Shah, a brigadier general-turned politician, died at Raffles Heart Centre in Singapore early Tuesday at the age of 77.
His body was brought home on Wednesday evening by a flight of Bangladesh Airlines and later it was kept at the Combined Military Hospital mortuary.
He will be buried at his family graveyard in Gazipur’s Kapasia after jumma prayers on Friday.
Hannan Shah was born in Kapasia’s Ghagtia in 1939. His father Fakir Abdul Mannan was a minister of the Pakistan government from 1965-68.
After his retirement from Bangladesh Army, Hannan Shah joined BNP in 1983 and was made Dhaka city unit BNP’s joint convener, and inducted into the cabinet when BNP came to power in 1991.
He had also been elected MP twice from Gazipur-4 constituency.

