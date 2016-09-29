You are here: Home » National

DMP bans carrying sharp weapon in Tajia procession

DMP-logoDhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner Md Asaduzzaman Mia on Thursday said none would be allowed to carry any sharp weapon during the Tajia processions marking Ashura.
The DMP chief was speaking to journalists after a programme on training completion of Dog Squad at Mirpur in the city this morning.
Different routes have been made as Durga Puja and Ashura fall on contemporary schedules, he said.
Besides, security has been beefed up to avert any subversive activities, the DMP boss added.
A series of deadly blasts targeting a gathering of Shia Muslims at Husaini Dalan in Dhaka took place in 2015 leaving two people including a teenage boy dead and injured dozens.

