Tanvir Siddiqui’s son sued for issuing death threat to PM

September 29, 2016
New Age Online

A US-expatriate Awami League leader filed a case against the son of former Bangladesh Nationalist Party standing committee member on Thursday on allegation of issuing death threat to the prime minister Sheikh Hasina through Facebook.
Ismail Mohammad Golum Rosul filed the case with the chief metropolitan magistrate’s court against Irad Ahmed Siddique, son of former BNP standing committee member Chowdhury Tanvir Ahmed Siddique.
The case was also filed against Irad as he allegedly made libellous comments about the family of the prime minister through Facebook.
Metropolitan magistrate Sharafuzzaman Ansari heard the petition and said he would pass an order later on the day.

