You are here: Home » National

Tanvir Siddiqui’s son face cases for issuing ‘death threat’ to PM

September 29, 2016 2:01 pm·0 commentsViews: 37
New Age Online

Three cases were filed against Chowdhury Irad Ahmed Siddique, son of former Bangladesh Nationalist Party standing committee member Chowdhury Tanvir Ahmed Siddique, on Thursday in Dhaka, Tangail and Gazipur for allegedly issuing death threat to the prime minister Sheikh Hasina in Facebook.
Ismail Mohammad Golum Rosul, a US-expatriate Awami League leader, filed a case with the Dhaka chief metropolitan magistrate’s court.
The case was filed against Irad as he allegedly made libellous comments about the family of the prime minister through Facebook.
Metropolitan magistrate Sharafuzzaman Ansari heard the petition and said he would pass an order later on the day.
Meanwhile, a local leader of Awami League in Tangail filed a sedition case against Irad Ahmed on charge of making slanderous comments on the prime minister through the social network.
Tangail district unit AL general secretary Joaherul Islam Joaher filed the case with senior judicial magistrate court.
Senior judicial magistrate Abdullah Al Masum took the case into its cognizance and ordered Tangail Model police station officer-in-charge to make first information report on the matter.
The AL leader said he filed the case as Irad Ahmed made slanderous comments on war of independence, the country’s founding president Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and prime minister Sheikh Hasina through Facebook.
In Gazipur another case was filed with Senior Judicial Magistrate Court against Irad on charge of posting a status on Facebook threatening the PM with death, reports United News of Bangladesh.
Public prosecutor advocate M Shahjahan of Gazipur Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal filed the case with the court of Shahidul Islam.
According to the case statement, Irad Ahmed Siddique, son of former BNP standing committee member Chowdhury Tanveer Ahmed Siddique, updated his Facebook status saying, ‘It is not possible to bring back democracy and balance of power in Bangladesh without assassinating Sheikh Hasina’.
The court asked the officer-in-charge of Joydebpur police station to record the case.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. Gana Forum iterates call for dialogue to resolve political crisis Leaders of Gana Forum on Friday reiterated its call for resolution of the current political crisis through dialogue with all...
  2. IRI survey finds PM more popular than government A survey by conducted by International Republican Institute in June found that prime minister Sheikh Hasina was more popular than...
  3. Khaleda Zia to attend court tomorrow: Lawyer Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Khaleda Zia will appear before the Special Judge’s Court-3 in the capital on Monday to attend...
  4. India yet to inform Bangladesh officially about Salah Uddin The state minister for home affairs, Asaduzzaman Khan, on Tuesday said India was yet to officially inform......
  5. Salah Uddin’s wife for taking husband out to a third country for better treatment Bangladesh Nationalist Party leader Salah Uddin Ahmed’s wife Hasina Ahmed on Tuesday morning saw her husband for the second time...
  6. No allocation in next budget for new roads The minister for finance, AMA Muhith, on Wednesday said there will be no allocation in the upcoming budget for the...
  7. Hasina submits memo to PMO Hasina Ahmed, the wife of Salah Uddin Ahmed, a joint–secretary general of BNP, submitted a memorandum on Thursday morning......
  8. One burnt alive in arson at Chandpur A trucker was burnt alive while three others injured on Wednesday night in an arson amid countrywide general strike coupled...
  9. Pro-BNP panel bags majority 20 posts in Dhaka Bar election Bangladesh Nationalist Party-backed panel lawyers bagged 20 out of 25 executive posts in the Dhaka Bar association election......
  10. Nagarik Jubo Oikko demands release of Mahmudur Rahman Manna Nagarik Juba Oikko, the youth front of Nagarik Oikko, on Friday demanded release of their leader Mahmudur Rahman Manna by...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement