Four cases were filed against Chowdhury Irad Ahmed Siddique, son of former Bangladesh Nationalist Party standing committee member Chowdhury Tanvir Ahmed Siddique, on Thursday in Dhaka, Tangail, Gazipur and Barisal districts for allegedly issuing death threat to the prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Facebook.

Ismail Mohammad Golum Rosul, a US-expatriate Awami League leader, filed a case with the Dhaka chief metropolitan magistrate’s court.

The case was filed against Irad as he allegedly made libellous comments about the family of the prime minister through Facebook.

Metropolitan magistrate Sharafuzzaman Ansari heard the petition and said he would pass an order later on the day.

Meanwhile, a local leader of Awami League in Tangail filed a sedition case against Irad Ahmed on charge of making slanderous comments on the prime minister through the social network.

Tangail district unit AL general secretary Joaherul Islam Joaher filed the case with senior judicial magistrate court.

Senior judicial magistrate Abdullah Al Masum took the case into its cognizance and ordered Tangail Model police station officer-in-charge to make first information report on the matter.

The AL leader said he filed the case as Irad Ahmed made slanderous comments on war of independence, the country’s founding president Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and prime minister Sheikh Hasina through Facebook.

In Gazipur another case was filed with Senior Judicial Magistrate Court against Irad on charge of posting a status on Facebook threatening the PM with death, reports United News of Bangladesh.

Public prosecutor advocate M Shahjahan of Gazipur Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal filed the case with the court of Shahidul Islam.

The court asked the officer-in-charge of Joydebpur police station to record the case.

In Barisal, a Jubo League leader Rafikul Islam Khokon also filed a case under ICT act with chief metropolitan magistrate court of Barisal against Irad for posting a status on Facebook threatening the PM.

The court accepting the case ordered the officer-in-charge of Barisal Kotwali police station to register the case and start investigation.

According to the statement of the cases, Irad Ahmed Siddique updated his Facebook status saying, ‘It is not possible to bring back democracy and balance of power in Bangladesh without assassinating Sheikh Hasina’.

(Updated)