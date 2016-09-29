ACC arrests ex-DG of Coast Guard

The Anti-Corruption Commission arrested retired commodore Shafiq-ur-Rahman, former director general of Bangladesh Coast Guard, at the city early Thursday in a graft case.

A team of the commission arrested Shafiq-ur-Rahman at his house at Mohakhali New DOHS around 1:30am.

ACC public relations officer Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya confirmed the news of arrest.

An ACC team led by its deputy director SM Rafiqul Islam conducted a raid on the Mohakhali DOHS residence of Shafiq-ur-Rahman and arrested him in the dead of night for embezzling around Tk seven crore fund meant for purchasing 11,100 tonnes of wheat, said ACC public relations officer Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya.

The case was filed against five people, including the ex-Bangladesh Coast Guard chief, with the Bureau of Anti-Corruption , now defunct, in 1998 for embezzling the Tk seven crore fund.