TONGI FACTORY FIRE: Bones, flesh remains found in debris

September 29, 2016
Staff Correspondent

At least three bones and remains of flesh were found on Wednesday in the debris of Tampaco Foils Limited that collapse following a fire on September 10 at Tongi in Gazipur.
Members of army and fire service, who continued cleaning and search, found the remains in the debris beside machines on the ground floor of the factory, said Gazipur Fire Service and Civil Defence deputy assistant director Akhterzumman Liton.
He assumed that the remains might be of any of the victims whose remains were recovered from the same place on Monday. ‘We have handed the bones and the remains of flesh to the police,’ he said.
The fatal factory fire had left so far 39 killed, 10 missing and dozens injured. Nine of the bodies are still unidentified.
Tongi police station officer-in-charge Sumon Kumar Bhakta, who has been supervising handing over the bodies and process to identify the unidentified victims, believed that the nine unidentified bodies were among 10 workers on the list of missing ones.
The army-led cleaning and search operation continued keeping the roads at the back side of the factory closed for public movement for the 19th day on Wednesday.
Tampaco, a flexible packaging and tobacco packaging factory, had been in operation since 1978.
The September 10 fire was the largest factory fire in the country after Tazreen apparel factory fire at Savar on November 24, 2012 that killed at least 112 people.
A probe body formed by Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited indicated that the fire could be generated by chemical explosion in the factory.

