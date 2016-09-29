You are here: Home » Inner Pages

Dutch minister inspects UBR activities in Gazipur

September 29, 2016 12:21 am·0 commentsViews:
Staff Correspondent
UBR

Dutch minister for foreign trade and development cooperation Lilianne Ploumen on Wednesday inspects activities of Unite for Body Rights at Masterbari in Gazipur. — New Age photo

Dutch minister for foreign trade and development cooperation Lilianne Ploumen on Wednesday inspected activities of Unite for Body Rights at Masterbari in Gazipur.
She also briefed the audience about the components of the UBR at Population Services and Training Center there.
Among others, Dutch ambassador Leoni Cuelenaere and PSTC’s executive director Noor Mohammad were with her, said in a press release.
The Dutch minister also saw an ideal setup of youth-friendly health services center, a component of the adolescent reproductive health programme funded by the Netherlands.
On a two-day visit, she arrived in Bangladesh on Wednesday morning and she will meet ministers and other government leaders, Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association. She will also visit some other Dutch-funded development programmes in Bangladesh on Thursday before living Dhaka.

