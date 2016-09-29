You are here: Home » Front Page

Farewell boon turns bane

Probe initiated against outgoing Mymensingh DC

September 29, 2016 12:29 am·0 commentsViews:
Staff Correspondent

The cabinet division on Wednesday initiated a probe into allegations of irregularities against outgoing deputy commissioner of Mymensingh Mustakim Billah Faruqui following media reports about several dozen colorful farewells accorded to him in recent times.
Divisional commissioner of Mymensingh GM Saleh Uddin has been asked to investigate the allegations
against the immediate-past deputy commissioner of Mymensingh, who was transferred to the civil aviation and tourism ministry as deputy secretary on August 28, a senior official at the cabinet division confirmed.
The move came a day after the public administration ministry requested the cabinet division for an inquiry against Mustakim.
‘We have initiated the probe against the immediate-past deputy commissioner of Mymensingh following the public ministration ministry’s request. Media reports on farewells accorded to him have also been taken into account,’ cabinet division’s additional secretary Md Muksodur Rahman Patwary told New Age.
He said the Mymensigh divisional commissioner was expected to submit the report in a month.
Muksodur, responsible for district and field administration wing, said, actions would be taken if he was found to have violated any service rules. ‘We have received allegations of various irregularities. Nothing is clear until we get the probe report,’ he mentioned.
As an outgoing DC, Mustakim Billah was given at least 35 lavish farewells and he allegedly received different gifts from the organisers of the farewells.
Quoting the Government Servants (Conduct) Rules of 1979, a senior official at the public administration said that a public servant could not accept such ‘royal’ receptions or any gifts from anyone.
Colleagues could organise farewell programmes indoor without any extravaganzas, said a senior official.
Mustakim’s farewell programmes spanned over 15 days — from September 3 to September 18 — and were hosted by the upazila administration, professional bodies and different socio-cultural organisations.
In one such event the DC along with his wife were seen wearing royal dresses and crowns. Mustakim, who worked as DC for three years, also rode a horse cart in the district headquarters drawing the attention of the media, said locals.
‘This is unbecoming of a civil servant,’ said the public administration ministry official.
Meanwhile, Anti-Corruption Commission chairman Iqbal Mahmood has reportedly instructed the graft watchdog’s director general (legal) to send a letter to the public administration ministry asking it to conduct departmental proceedings against the outgoing deputy commissioner of Mymensingh as he joined 35 ‘royal farewells’ and received gifts recently.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. Plan taken up to fence off sea areas in Cox’s Bazar, St Martin’s Island The Board of Investment and the district administration in Chittagong and Cox’s Bazar have planned to set off sea water...
  2. One killed in AL factional clash in Comilla A Juba League activist was killed and 15 others were injured in factional clashes in the ruling Awami League at...
  3. Don’t create violence in name of movement The prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, on Sunday warned the Bangladesh Nationalist Party that it would face immediate actions if it...
  4. Sembacrop to get 410MW power project without tender The government has decided to award a 410MW power project to Singapore-based Sembcorp Industries without any tender. The prime minister,...
  5. PM off to New York The prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, on Sunday night left Dhaka for New York tonight on an eight-day official visit to...
  6. Crackdown on beggars next month The government will launch a crackdown on beggars in the capital from next month to tackle the growing number of...
  7. Imported seeds get entry without risk analysis Imported seeds, plants and plant products get entry into Bangladesh without proper pest risk analysis. Plant Quarantine unit officials said...
  8. Police file cases against Biharis The police are yet to identify the miscreants who burnt houses of Urdu-speaking people at a relief camp and killed...
  9. France beat Honduras France beat 10-man Honduras 3-0 in a bruising World Cup clash on Sunday where goal-line technology awarded the first international...
  10. Bus set on fire in Gazipur A bus was set on fire on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Bhogra intersection under Joydevpur police station in Gazipur on Tuesday...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement