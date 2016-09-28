You are here: Home » National

Hannan Shah’s body arrives in Dhaka

September 28, 2016 8:11 pm·0 commentsViews: 24
New Age Online
Hannan shah-bnp

Focusbangla photo

The body of Bangladesh Nationalist Party standing committee member ASM Hannan Shah, who died on Tuesday in Singapore, was brought home on Wednesday.
A flight of Bangladesh Airlines carrying Hannan Shah’s body landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 6:08pm, said BNP chairperson’s media wing member Sayrul Kabir Khan, reports United News of Bangladesh.
BNP senior leaders, including secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, standing committee member Mirza Abbas, vice-chairman Abdullah Al Noman and joint secretary general Khairul Kabir Khokan, along with Hannan Shah’s relatives received the body.
From the airport, the BNP leader’s body was taken to his Mohakhali DOHS residence.
Later, his body will be kept at Combined Military Hospital mortuary. It will be there overnight on Wednesday.
Hannan Shah, a military officer-turned politician, died at Raffles Heart Centre in Singapore earlier on Tuesday at the age of 77.
On September 11, he was flown to Singapore for better treatment of his cardiovascular disease.
The BNP leader’s first namaz-e-janaza was held at a mosque in Singapore at 8:30pm (Singapore time) on Tuesday.
His second janaza will be held at Mohakhali DOHS mosque at about 10:00am on Thursday, while the third one at the south plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad around 11:00am and the fourth one in front of BNP’s Nayapaltan central office after Zohr prayers.
Hannan Shah’s body will be will be taken to Gazipur on Friday where his three janazas — one at Joydebpur Rajbari ground at 9:00am, another at Kapasia Pilot High Scholl ground around 10:00am and the last one at Gram Chala Bazar High Scholl ground after Jumaa prayers — will be held, and then be buried at his family graveyard in Kapasia.
He was born in Kapasia’s Ghagtia in 1939. His father Fakir Abdul Mannan was a minister of the Pakistan government from 1965-68.
After his retirement from Bangladesh Army, Hannan Shah joined BNP in 1983 and was made Dhaka city unit BNP’s joint convener, and inducted into the cabinet when BNP came to power in 1991.
He had also been elected MP twice from Gazipur-4 constituency.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. BNP-led alliance to conduct mass campaigns The Bangladesh Nationalist Party-led opposition alliance on Tuesday decided to conduct mass campaign at divisional cities and district headquarters between...
  2. AL MP demands SUST teachers’ punishment for insulting VC Swechchhasebal League central general secretary Pankaj Devnath Thursday afternoon demanded expulsion of the teachers who ‘insulted’ the vice-chancellor of Shahjalal...
  3. PM justifies power, gas price hike The prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday justified the recent power and gas price hike, saying that the government had...
  4. Court orders Rizvi’s treatment at BSMMU The High Court on Wednesday directed the jail authorities to admit Bangladesh Nationalist Party joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi...
  5. Ex-BCL jobseekers again lock up IU main gate A group of former activists of Islamic University unit of Bangladesh Chatra League once again locked up main gate of...
  6. UN wants probe into allegations of polls irregularities The United Nations has encouraged the competent authorities in Bangladesh to investigate all the allegations regarding city polls and the...
  7. SC releases full verdict on Kamaruzzaman’s review petition The Appellate Division on Wednesday afternoon released its full verdict that dismissed the review petition of death row inmate Muhammad...
  8. AL CWC meet likely to expel Latif Siddique today Telecommunications minister Abdul Latif Siddique is likely to face expulsion from his party Awami League today for his recent remarks...
  9. Inu defends nat’l broadcasting policy The information minister, Hasanul Haq Inu, on Monday claimed that the government framed the National Broadcasting Policy 2014 based on...
  10. BNP shrugs off PM’s Khaleda-Tarique remarks BNP dismissed the remarks of the prime minister and other ruling party leaders that Khaleda Zia and Tarique Rahman conspired...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement