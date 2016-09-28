Four to die for murder in Barguna 

Barguna court on Wednesday sentenced four people to death and two others life-term imprisonment for killing a cattle trader at Amtali in Barguna in 2012.

The condemned convicts are Shahidul, Barek, Bashir and Moazzem while the lifers are Rob and Mujibur.

The court also fined the two lifers Tk one lakh each, reports United News of Bangladesh.

After examining witnesses and documents, Judge of district and session judge’s court M Abu Taher handed down the verdict.

According to the prosecution, the six convicts kidnapped cattle trader Naya Miah from Khuria-Kheya ghat area of the upazila on the night of April 10, 2012 following an altercation over a piece of land and took him to the house of Shahidul.

They beat up Naya Miah, leaving him seriously injured and fled.

Later, locals rescued Naya in the early hours of April 11 and took him to upazila health complex where doctors declared him dead.

The victim’s elder son Nasir Uddin Faraji filed a case against the six people with Amtali police station.