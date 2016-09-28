ACC arrests eight suspects in separate cases 

The Anti Corruption Commission on Wednesday arrested eight graft suspects, including three bank officials and a land official, from the capital, Sylhet and Netrakona in separate cases.

ACC deputy director Reba Halder of its Sylhet zila office arrested former vice-president of City Bank Limited Md Mujibur Rahman (branch manager of the bank’s Zindabazar branch), cash-in charge of the branch Md Giasuddin and its former customer services officer Sajjadur Rahman from Sylhet, ACC public relations officer Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya said.

On Wednesday, Reba Halder filed a case against them with Kotwali (Sylhet) police station for allegedly swindling out Tk 20 lakh from the Zindabazar branch of City Bank, reports United News of Bangladesh.

ACC deputy assistant director Md Nurul Islam detained owner of M/s International Tannery (Hazaribagh) Fazlu Miah in a Tk 4.16 crore loan scam case filed in 2002.

Besides, ACC deputy director Jahangir Alam of Mymensingh zila office arrested assistant land officers of Netrakona sadar union land office Binoy Chandra Sen and Md Monirul Haque, and Badruzzaman Khan and Hosne Ara Khanam of Netrakona.

On Wednesday, the ACC filed a case against them with Netrakona Sadar police station for allegedly grabbing public land through illegal mutation.