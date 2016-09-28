Steps to be taken stop medical coaching: Minister

Health and family welfare minister Mohammad Nasim on Wednesday said the government will take necessary steps to stop the activities of medical coaching centres.

‘We’ll take necessary steps to stop the activities of medical coaching centres as there is no need of any coaching centre to get admitted to medical colleges,’ he said while exchanging views with journalists at the secretariat.

The minister said necessary steps have already been taken to check question paper leak in the admission tests of medical and dental colleges this year, reports United News of Bangladesh.

He said the government has decided to form an ‘oversight committee’ comprising educationists, journalists and civil society members to complete the admission tests in a fair manner.

Nasim said all the medical caching centres were temporarily closed on September 25, ahead of the admission tests.

The minister said the government will take steps against the authorities of private medical colleges who will run their institutions defying the government rules and the ones that have on own building, adequate teachers and laboratories.

The admission tests for medical and dental colleges for the 2016-17 academic session will be held on October 7 and November 4 respectively.