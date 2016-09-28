You are here: Home » National

PM’s birth anniversary observed without festivity

September 28, 2016 5:30 pm·0 commentsViews: 4
New Age Online 
PM Check Distribution

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina . — Focusbangla photo

Ruling Awami League and its front organisations on Wednesday celebrated the 69th birth anniversary of the party president and prime minister Sheikh Hasina without any festivity at the death of prolific writer Syed Shamsul Haq.
The party, however, held prayer sessions seeking good health of Sheikh Hasina and distributed food among the destitute.
The party on Tuesday postponed the pre-scheduled programmes, including the party’s discussion meeting at Engineers Institution and procession by Bangladesh Chhatra League on Dhaka University campus.
A press release, signed by the deputy office secretary Mrinal Kanti Das said that the programmes were postponed on the desire of the premier due to the death of Syed Haq.
Sheikh Hasina is now at the United States after attending the 71st session of the United Nations general assembly.
She is scheduled to return home on September 30.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. PM doubts if Khaleda would accept dialogue Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said in parliament that the initiative to start a dialogue would encourage the terrorists...
  2. Miscreants hack BCL leader in Jhenaidah Miscreants hack a local leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League at Beparipara in Jhenaidah on Thursday afternoon. The injured is Shah...
  3. Ex-BCL leader vandalises IU office A former leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League – the student wing of ruling Awami League – on Wednesday vandalised the...
  4. BCL leader rescued hours after abduction in Narsingdi Police in early Wednesday rescued an abducted Bangladesh Chhatra League leader after nine hours at Parulia Sadhurbazar of Polash in...
  5. MOGHBAZAR DOUBLE MURDER: MP’s son sent to jail A Dhaka metropolitan magistrate court on Thursday sent the ruling Awami League lawmaker Pinu Khan’s son Bakhtiar Alam Rony to...
  6. EC discriminating against BNP-backed candidates: Adarsha Dhaka Andolon Adarsha Dhaka Andolon, a civil-society platform supporting BNP-backed candidates in the Dhaka city polls, alleged on Friday that the Election...
  7. BNP, allies call 48-hour hartal except Dhaka, Ctg Bangladesh Nationalist party-led alliance on Sunday called a fresh 48-hour general strike across the country coupled with its non-stop transport...
  8. Petrol bomb attack on Sylhet BNP leader’s house Miscreants threw a petrol and gunpowder at the house of district Bangladesh Nationalist Party senior joint convener Dildar Hossain Selim...
  9. 9 firebombs, 3 crude bombs found at AL leader’s home in Tangail Nine firebombs and 3 crude bombs were recovered from a haystack of local Awami League leader Helal Uddin’s home at...
  10. PM eyes tech-driven dev of Bangladesh The prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, on Wednesday said the government wants to develop the whole country and ensure the welfare...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement