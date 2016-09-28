PM’s birth anniversary observed without festivity

Ruling Awami League and its front organisations on Wednesday celebrated the 69th birth anniversary of the party president and prime minister Sheikh Hasina without any festivity at the death of prolific writer Syed Shamsul Haq.

The party, however, held prayer sessions seeking good health of Sheikh Hasina and distributed food among the destitute.

The party on Tuesday postponed the pre-scheduled programmes, including the party’s discussion meeting at Engineers Institution and procession by Bangladesh Chhatra League on Dhaka University campus.

A press release, signed by the deputy office secretary Mrinal Kanti Das said that the programmes were postponed on the desire of the premier due to the death of Syed Haq.

Sheikh Hasina is now at the United States after attending the 71st session of the United Nations general assembly.

She is scheduled to return home on September 30.