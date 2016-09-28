No appointmentt required for Bangladeshi women travellers to India

Indian high commission will introduce a scheme on a trial basis to enable women travelling to India to apply for Indian visas without an e-token or prior appointment.

The pilot scheme will run from October 3-13 October only at the Indian Visa Application Centre in the city’s Gulshan-1 area.

Women will also be allowed to deposit tourist visa applications on behalf of immediate family members who are accompanying them to India, said the high commission on Wednesday, reports United News of Bangladesh.

Women applicants and their family members seeking visas will need to have confirmed air tickets with them when they apply (to be shown at the time of entry).

The date of journey should be in the month of October but after 7 days of submission of the visa application form at the Indian Visa Application Centre.

‘This is a goodwill gesture extended to women and their family members to facilitate ease of securing Indian visas during the holiday season and to strengthen people-to-people contacts between India and Bangladesh,’ said the high commission.