Six burnt after explosion at water reservoir

Six people including a woman received burn injuries after an explosion took place at a water reservoir while workers were working in it at a house in the city’s Dhanmondi area Wednesday morning.

The injured — Shirin Akter, 27, Abdur Razzak, 50, Abed Ali, 50, Abdur Razzak, 23, Saddam Hossain, 28, and Masum Ali, 24 — were undergoing treatment at the burn unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital , said Partha Shankar Paul, resident medical surgeon of the burn unit.

They received different degrees of burns, hospital sources said.

The victims said an explosion took place around 10:30am and caused fire while the water reservoir was being cleaned.

Workers were working since Friday in the reservoir that housed on the ground floor and there was no water when the explosion occurred, said Helal Uddin, inspector (investigation) of Dhanmondi police station.