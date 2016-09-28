Bangladesh bat in second ODI

Afghanistan captain Asghar Stanikzai won the toss and asked Bangladesh to bat in the second one-day international at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Bangladesh won the first match by seven runs on Sunday to lead the three-match series 1-0.

The home side dropped opener Imrul Kayes and brought batsman Mosaddek Hossain, who will make his ODI debut.

Afghanistan also made one change to their squad bringing in Nawroz Mongal for Shabir Noori.

The third match will be held at the same venue October 1.

Bangladesh: Mashrafee bin Murtaza (c), Sakib al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Sabbir Rahman, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mosaddek Hossain, Taijul Islam, Rubel Hossain, and Taskin Ahmed.

Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad, Nawroz Mangal, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Stanikzai (c), Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mirwais Ashraf, Dawlat Zadran, and Naveen-ul-Haq.

Umpires: Shamshuddin Chettithody (IND), and Anisur Rahman (BAN)

TV Umpire: Masudur Rahman (BAN)

Match Referee: Richie Richardson (WI)