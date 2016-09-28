You are here: Home » National

Two killed in Tangail road accident

September 28, 2016 11:25 am·0 commentsViews: 12
New Age Online
tangail accident

People crowd around a damaged covered van at Mirzapur in Tangail Wednesday after an accident that claimed two lives. – New Age photo

At least two people were killed and 25 others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a covered van on Dhaka-Tangail-Bangabandhu Bridge highway at Mirzapur in Tangail Wednesday morning.
One of the deceased was identified as Mostofa Miah, 40, of Bonpara in Natore district.
The accident caused long tailback on both the ends on the highway. The highway was cleared for traffic movement one hour after the vehicles were towed away.
Mirzapur police officer-in-charge Md Main Uddin said a Dhaka-bound bus was overtaking a truck while it hit the covered van coming from opposite direction in Dullah Mansur area around 6:45am.
The impact of crash left one dead on the spot and 26 others injured.
The injured were admitted to Mirzapur Kumudini Medical College Hospital where another one died.

