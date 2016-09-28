Manikganj housewife stabbed to death in bedroom

Unidentified assailants stabbed a 22-year-old college student, also a housewife, to death at her bedroom at Purba Dashara area of Manikganj town early Wednesday.

The victim was identified as Supriya Sarkar, wife of Dipanjan Sarkar of Purba Dashara area.

Manikganj sadar police station officer-in-charge Aminur Rahman who was on the spot, referring to the victim’s in-laws, told New Age that the assailants stabbed her to death anytime between 12:00am and 7:00am on Wednesday.

He said that Supriya was in her bedroom alone and her father-in-law and mother-in-law were in another room in the house while assailants stabbed her. They found their daughter-in-law’s body in her bedroom in the morning and informed it to police.

The OC said that they recovered the body in the morning but was yet to know the reason behind the killing.