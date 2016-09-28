Nine Kalyanpur extremists buried at Jurain by Anjuman

Voluntary organisation Anjuman-E-Mofidul Islam on Wednesday buried the bodies of nine suspected extremists killed in Kalyanpur incident at Jurain graveyard in Dhaka, as none of their families took the bodies.

Maulana Shoaid Hossain, in charge of the graveyard, conducted the funeral prayer in the afternoon.

Among the nine suspected extremists, eight were identified by Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

They were Shehjad Rouf alias Arka, 24, of Bashundhara Residential Area in the capital, Taj-ul-Huque Rashik, 24, of Dhanmondi in Dhaka, Akifuzzaman Khan, 23, of Gulshan in Dhaka, Md Motiar Rahman, 24, of village Omarpur under Tala upazila in Satkhira, Abu Hakim Naim, 33, of village Kuakata under Kalapara in Patuakhali, Md Zobair Hossain, 20, of Paschim Maijdi under Sudharam in Noakhali, Abdullah, 23, of village Bhallabpur under Nawabganj in Dinajpur, and Md Raihan Kabir, 23, of Pashua Tadail under Pirgachha in Rangpur, who, according to police, was the Dhaka commander of banned Islamic extremist outfit Jamaatul Mujahideen Bangladesh.

Earlier in the morning, the bodies were handed over to the voluntary organisation for performing the process of their burial.

Sohel Mahmud, head of forensic department of Dhaka Medical College, said, ‘We gave the nine bodies to Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crimes unit and they handed over those to Anjuman-E-Mufidul Islam.’

Dhaka Metropolitan Police said none claimed the bodies that were preserved at Dhaka Medical College Hospital mortuary after the incident.

On July 26, nine suspected extremists were killed in what law enforcers called operation Storm-26 at their hideout in the capital’s Kalyanpur area.

Meanwhile, Anjuman-E-Mufidul Islam on September 22 buried the bodies of five suspects in the July 1 Gulshan cafe attack and a chef of the cafe, Holy Artisan Bakery, at Jurain graveyard in Dhaka, as none of the families sought their bodies.

(Updated)